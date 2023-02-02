8 minutes ago

Ghanaian sports journalist, Juliet Bawuah has announced her departure from Media General, broadcasting firm that owns TV3 and other brands.

Juliet formally submitted her resignation letter to the Kanda-based media organization, on January 16, 2023, according to a post on her Facebook page.

"It's the end of another successful professional journey," Ms Bawuah remarked in a statement shared on Thursday, February 2.

Also, she thanked Ghanaians for their tremendous support throughout her time with TV3.

She was the Group Head of Sports for Media General until her exit.

Juliet Bawuah has written for top media houses. She has interviewed FIFA President, Gianni Infantino as well as the former World Player of the Year and current Liberia President George Weah.

She rose to fame after speaking with Gianni Infantino on the margins of the FIFA Summit in Mauritania.

She established the Africa Women's Sports Summit, an initiative that brings together eminent and aspiring female athletes from Africa.