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The grief over the killing of its citizens in a terrorist attack in the Sahel has transitioned into a broader national conversation on trade, security, and food supply, as top government officials joined bereaved families to mourn departed relative.

Over the weekend, Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Julius Debrah led a high-profile delegation to Koforidua to attend the final funeral rites of Constance Nyarko, popularly known as Yaa Yaa, one of the Ghanaian tomato traders killed in the February 14, 2026 attack in Titao, Burkina Faso.

Yaa Yaa, aged 43, was among a group of traders who had crossed into Burkina Faso to purchase tomatoes when gunmen ambushed their truck and opened fire.

Seven traders were killed instantly, while others sustained injuries, some of whom were later hospitalized after emergency evacuation efforts by Ghanaian authorities.

Her death, confirmed after initial uncertainty, has come to symbolize the human cost of the growing insecurity along West Africa’s trade corridors. She leaves behind two children, whose plight has drawn sympathy across the country.

Chief of Staff Debrah, accompanied by Eastern Regional Minister Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), and executives of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), conveyed the government’s condolences and solidarity with the bereaved family.

The presence of senior officials underscored the national significance of the tragedy, which has affected not only individual families but also an entire sector of Ghana’s informal economy.

The Ghana National Tomato Traders Association also expressed appreciation to the government for its intervention following the attack, including medical evacuations and support for survivors.

The association has been at the center of advocacy efforts, highlighting the risks faced by traders who routinely travel across borders to sustain the food supply chain.

The Titao attack has reignited debate within government circles over the safety of cross-border trade, particularly in regions plagued by extremist violence. For decades, Ghanaian traders have depended on Burkina Faso as a key source of tomatoes, forming a critical link in the country’s agricultural supply chain.

However, the increasing frequency of attacks in northern Burkina Faso has exposed the vulnerability of these trade routes, prompting calls for policy reforms and enhanced regional security cooperation.

Beyond the immediate human tragedy, the incident has triggered economic concerns, particularly the threat of a looming tomato shortage in Ghana. Burkina Faso’s role as a major supplier has already been disrupted by both insecurity and a recent export ban, raising fears of price hikes and reduced availability in local markets.

In response, the World Bank has secured a $20 million grant from the Dutch government to support Ghana in mitigating the impact of the disruption. The funding is aimed at strengthening local supply chains, improving storage infrastructure, and boosting domestic tomato production to reduce reliance on imports.

Speaking at a World Bank–civil society engagement on food security in Accra, Agricultural Economist Dr. Ashwini Sebastian revealed that the intervention is currently in the design phase.

She noted that the World Bank will work closely with local trader associations to determine strategic locations for projects and ensure that investments directly benefit those most affected. Support from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs is expected to play a key role in implementing these initiatives.