Jumia, the leading eCommerce platform in Africa, has announced the appointment of Diana Owusu-Kyereko as Ghana's new Chief Executive Officer.

Previously, Diana was the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for Jumia Kenya and has served the company in other capacities since 2013.

“I am truly excited about this role and about being part of Jumia’s journey in transforming Africa’s economy through e-commerce. Ghana is one of the fastest-growing economies in the continent, and we are keen on growing Jumia across all our operations,” said Diana upon her appointment.

Diana brings a pool of experience; having held other management roles in Jumia, Ringier, Wimdu and Allianz Reinsurance in Munich (Germany). She is an undergraduate from the University of Leeds (United Kingdom) and a Masters holder in Management, Organisations, and Governance, Business Administration and Management from the London School of Economics and Political Science (United Kingdom).

About Jumia

Jumia is a leading e-commerce platform in Africa. It is built around a marketplace, Jumia Logistics, and JumiaPay. The marketplace helps millions of consumers and sellers to connect and transact. Jumia Logistics enables the delivery of millions of packages through our network of local partners.

JumiaPay facilitates the payments of online transactions for Jumia's ecosystem. With over 1 billion people and 500 million internet users in Africa, Jumia believes that e-commerce is making people's lives easier by helping them shop and pay for millions of products at the best prices wherever they live. E-commerce is also creating new opportunities for SMEs to grow, and job opportunities for a new generation to thrive.