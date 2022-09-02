2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak on Friday morning recorded another victory in their pre-season training exercise in Kumasi.

They defeated second-tier side Askowa Deportivo by 3-0 at the Ejisu Forestry Park.

Hearts were too strong for their opponents as they ended the first half with a two-goal advantage with new recruit Junior Kaaba scoring the opener in a second successive game before veteran Samuel Inkoom added the second goal.

In the second half, Hearts of Oak grabbed the second goal as Isaac Mensah added the third goal to make it 3-0.

The phobians defeated another lower-tier side Future Stars 4-0 in their first pre-season game in Kumasi.

Hearts of Oak will face Ghana Premier League side Bibiani Gold Stars on Sunday at the Paa Joe Park at KNUST.

The phobians will start their league campaign against Aduana Stars at Dormaa before also playing the Confederations Cup.