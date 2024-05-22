4 hours ago

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has finally addressed his absence from the burial ceremony of his late colleague, Junior Pope.

Edochie cited betrayal by the late actor as the primary factor influencing his choice.

Taking to his social media platform on Tuesday, the self-proclaimed pastor explained his conspicuous absence at the burial, acknowledging Junior Pope's significance in his life while revealing instances of betrayal that led to their sour relationship.

While refraining from divulging specific details of their discord, Edochie assured his followers of forthcoming revelations regarding the extent of the betrayal he experienced.

"I refrained from speaking until after his burial, aware of the questions surrounding my absence. Despite viewing Pope as a brother and close friend, he repeatedly betrayed my trust. Such is life!" Edochie expressed.

He further cautioned against harboring ill wishes towards others, emphasizing the potential repercussions of negative intentions.

"Stay tuned for the full story so others can learn from my experience. Beware of the impact of your wishes, as they may return to haunt you," he added.

However, Edochie's post elicited widespread condemnation from Nigerians, who criticized his stance and questioned his moral integrity, particularly considering his self-identification as a pastor.

Responding to the backlash, users expressed disappointment in Edochie's inability to forgive and move forward, urging him to prioritize growth and let go of past grievances.

In parallel developments, on January 29, Edochie launched his online ministry and conducted the inaugural church service on his YouTube channel, True Salvation Ministry.

Reflecting on his spiritual journey during the virtual gathering, Edochie recounted pivotal moments that led him to embrace his divine calling fully, including a life-altering car accident that served as a catalyst for his renewed purpose in serving God and humanity.