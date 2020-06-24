2 hours ago

The 2019-20 Ghana Football Season has been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision to cancel the season was reached at following an Executive Council meeting on Tuesday June 30, 2020 in Accra.

The decision to cancel the season brings to an end, several months of discussions with stakeholders concerning the fate football in the country.

Football activities in Ghana were brought to a halt in March in this year following the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

Several measures has since been taken by the government of the West African country to ensure it control the spread of the disease.

Non contact Sports were cleared to return in Ghana at the end of May 2020 which gave football followers a glimmer of hope of seeing their favourite sports return.

That hope, however has now been totally dashed with the highest decision making body of the sports in the country, officially pronouncing an end to the campaign.

Details of the meeting still remains scanty.