2 hours ago

Four more cases of the new Coronavirus have been confirmed in Ghana. This makes a total of 6 cases so far.

The development was announced by Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie during a press briefing on the current status of the country at the Information Ministry Sunday, March 15, 2020.

According to him, 2 more cases were confirmed on Friday March 15, 2020. One from the Ashanti Region and the other from the Greater Accra Region.

All the cases are imported, the information added.

Journalist or media houses countrywide have been cautioned not to speculate the news or create fear and panic.

More soon....