Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Ghana Premier League side Ashanti Gold SC, Mr. Frederick Acheampong has resigned from the club on personal grounds.

The ace Broadcaster tendered in his resignation on Thursday after which he tool to Twitter to announce his decision to leave the club effective April 30, 2020.

"I have tendered in my resignation as C.E.O. of

Ashanti Gold SC effective 30th April 2020", Mr. Acheampong tweeted.

"I have grown and learnt immensely at the club but it’s time to move on for personal reasons. Thanks Champion, the club and supporters for the opportunity #miners", he added.

Fredrick Acheampong was named the Ashgold's Chief Executive Officer in 2018 after Dr. Kwaku Frimpong acquired the club from the AngloGold Mining Company.

The Ghana Football Association Executive council member who works with Kessben Media group has previously worked as a management member of New Edubiase United and Kessben FC (now Medeama Sporting Club).

Mr. Acheampong is currently a member of the Ghana Football Association Executive Council