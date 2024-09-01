3 hours ago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo and his assistants, John Paintsil and Fatau Dauda, narrowly escaped death in a serious road accident on the Tarkwa-Takoradi road.

The incident occurred while they were returning to Accra after attending the ‘Champion of Champions’ match between FC Samartex and Nsoatreman FC at the TNA Sports Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Photos shared on social media depicted the extent of the damage to their vehicle, with Goalkeepers' Trainer Fatau Dauda seen walking near the wrecked car.

The trio was traveling in a Land Cruiser (registration number GR 6521-21) when the vehicle's back wheels unexpectedly detached, leading to a dangerous situation.

Eyewitnesses reported that the crash was almost unavoidable when a pickup truck suddenly veered into the Land Cruiser’s lane, heading straight for a potential head-on collision.

A video from the scene captured a voice, believed to be John Paintsil's, stating that they had escaped without major injuries, but they would need to assess their conditions more thoroughly.

The accident occurred while the coaches were en route back to Accra to prepare for Ghana's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars are set to begin their campaign against Angola on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Fortunately, none of the passengers, including the three coaches and the driver, sustained serious injuries.

However, as a precaution, they were taken to a hospital in Takoradi for further medical checks before resuming their journey to Accra.

PHOTOS & VIDEOS BELOW: