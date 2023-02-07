4 hours ago

Ghana and Hatayspor winger Christian Atsu has been pulled out of the rubble from the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Sunday dawn.

The player had been under the destroyed building for 26 hours but news from reliable Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu who first broke the news of Atsu being trapped is that he has been pulled out alive and is in good condition but has been sent to the hospital for medical attention.

Hatayspor Manager Mustafa Özat has also confirmed the news that the player has been found alive from the debris.

“Christian Atsu was removed injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble. We are coming towards the end of the most dangerous hours."

While Ghana's ambassador to Turkey Francisca Ashittey Odonton has also confirmed the news in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio.

More than 1,4000 persons have died after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on Sunday dawn.

The devastating earthquake flattened buildings and neighborhoods while people were asleep in Turkey and Syria killing more than 1,600 people.

Atsu had been trapped under the rubble of a building with some of his teammates and the sporting director of his club Taner Savut for about 26 hours.

The winger who joined the Turkish side in the summer scored on Sunday in the last minute as his side defeated Kasimpasa 1-0.

He joined his new club on a free transfer after ending his brief stint with Saudi Arabian side Al Raed in July 2022.

The former FC Porto winger departed European football in July 2021 after leaving Newcastle United as a free agent but his stint in the Gulf region did not go according to plan as he made a quick dash back to Europe.

Atsu has in the past played for several clubs in Europe including FC Porto, Everton, AFC Bournemouth, Chelsea, Malaga CF, and Newcastle United, among others.

Atsu has been capped 60 times for the Black Stars of Ghana with ten goals to his credit.