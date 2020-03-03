1 hour ago

Head coach of Ghana's Flagship National Team- the Black Stars, CK Akonnor has announced a 23-man squad for the upcoming AFCON 2021 qualifying double-header against Sudan.

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko trainer who was appointed to lead the Black Stars last Month, revealed his maiden squad at a press conference at the Accra City Hotel on Tuesday March 3, 2020.

The squad consist of three goalkeepers, seven Defenders, eight Midfielders and five attackers.

Aduana Stars's in form striker Yahaya Mohammed made the cut along with goalkeeper Richard Attah of Hearts, Habib Mohammed Habib of Kotoko and Ashgold's Kojo Amoako from the local front while Mubarak Wakaso returns after missing out of the last call up due to injury.

Akonnor has also handed maiden call up to England based midfielder Tariq Fosu.

Ghana will seek to continue their 100% start to the AFCON 2021 Qualifiers when the play Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday March 27, 2020 before traveling To Sudan four days later for the return leg.

Below is the full list of players invited by Black Stars head coach CK Akonnor;

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Razak Abalora, Richard Attah

Defenders: Kojo Amoako, Andy Yiadom, Gideon Mensah, Nicholas Opoku, Habib Mohammed, Kassim Adams, Joseph Aidoo,

Midfielders: Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Alfred Duncan, Mubarak Wakaso, Tariq Fosu, Samuel Owusu, Baba Iddrisu, Christopher Antwi adjei.

Attackers: Jordan Ayew, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Yahaya Mohammed, Eugene Ansah, Kudus Mohammed.