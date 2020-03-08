2 hours ago

Management member of Ghanaian Premier League giants Asante Kotoko, Mr. Edmund Ackah has resigned from the club on personal grounds.

Reports from Kumasi suggest that the astute football administrator tendered in his resignation on Wednesday, ending his stay with the Ghana Premier League side.

Confirming the news of his resignation, Mr. Ackah told Oyerepa FM that he can't continue working with the current management of the Porcupine Warriors adding that he is still a supporter of the club.

"It's true that I have resigned as a member of the current management of Asante Kotoko," he said.

"I can't work with them again but still a supporter of the club. I tendered my resignation today", he added.

Mr. Edmund Ackah has previously worked with Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC.