Lower tier Austrian side, FC Blau-Weiß Linz have announced the signing of Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena.

The 25-year-old striker who was on trials has totally impressed in the trial training session over the past few days and has now been signed.

Dwamena signs a contract until 2023, with an option for an additional year.

The 1.87 m tall striker from Ghana is outstanding and has in the past played for clubs such as Red Bull Salzburg , FC Lustenau , FC Zurich , Levante and Real Zaragossa .

A thorough medical check on Friday morning also went very well and, of course, his well documented medical history was also carefully examined.

Club Statement:

Raphael Dwamena

: “I am so happy that

Blau-Weiß Linz

gives me the chance and I will be eternally grateful. I would like to repay that with performance on the pitch. My athletic path is far from over. I feel very fit and want to achieve great things with blue and white in the next 2-3 years "

Sports director Tino Wawra: “I have a good relationship with his advisor, the ex-Dortmund professional and Swiss team player Philipp Degen. That is why this commitment was possible. Here Raphael also saw that something is developing, and he now wants to follow this path with us in the long term. I am very proud that we were able to convince such a top striker to come to Linz. "

Trainer Gerald Scheiblehner : "" In the first training sessions you saw what dynamism and what qualities Raphael has. But you have to take the pressure off him a little at the beginning. Now it is time to raise him to a decent fitness level, then we will have a lot of fun with him. "