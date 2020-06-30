36 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko and their regional rivals AshantiGold have been handed the opportunity to represent Ghana in the 2020/21 Caf Champions League and the Confederation Cup respectively.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association in a meeting on Tuesday decided to truncate the entire 2019/20 football season due challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, the Executive Council in its deliberation agreed to use the Normalization Special Cup competition which was played last year as basis to choose the country’s representatives for the continent's Inter club competitions.

Asante Kotoko, by virtue of being winners of the Tier 1 competition, have be given the nod to participate in the 2020/21 Caf Champions League if they so wish as has AshantiGold for the Confederation Cup as a result of their status as the Tier 2 competition champions.

The mantle will fall on the runner-ups of the Tier 1 and Tier 2 competitions should the winners pass on the opportunity.