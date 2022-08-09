1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko will face Burkina Faso side Rail Club du Kadiogo in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The first leg will take place between 9-11 September 2022 while the second leg comes off between 16-18 September 2022.

The winner of this tie will play the winner of Gaborone United vs AS Vita Club in the next round.

The draw for the 2022-2023 TotalEnergies CAF Interclub competitions Preliminary Rounds was conducted in Egypt on Tuesday, 9th August 2022.

This draw marks the beginning of a journey to the 2022/23 season of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup.

Wydad Athletic Club is the reigning TotalEnergies CAF Champions League champions while another Moroccan club, RS Berkane are the defending champions of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup - having won the trophy twice in three years.

Preliminary rounds’ dates:

First Round (Home/Away): 09 – 11 Sep / 16 – 18 Sep 2022

Second Round (Home/Away): 07 – 9 Oct / 14 – 16 Oct 2022

Below are the teams engaged for the 2022-2023 Interclub competitions