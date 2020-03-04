Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals have suspended training until further notice.
The decision by the Dansoman based side comes following the Ghana Football Association's directives to suspend the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The GFA on Sunday acted on directive for the President of Ghana His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo-Addo with respect to banning all public gatherings, by suspending the league.
In the wake of the league's suspension, several clubs have decided to give their players a break from training.
Liberty Professionals are the latest to announce that their players have been given a break from training until further notice.
The club confirmed this on their Twitter handle on Tuesday.
