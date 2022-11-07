3 hours ago

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Offinso North in the Ashanti Region, Hon. David Kwasi Asare Boakye, affectionately called “Adwuma Wura” is dead.

The sad news happened Monday morning, November 7, 2022, after a short illness.

The cause of his death is not immediately known.

On May 5, 2017, the late David Kwasi Asare took over as the DCE in Offinso North after Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo selected him to serve as his representative in the District.

Having received 24 out of the 33 total votes cast, representing 69.9%, the Assembly approved him.

He served for for 5 years.