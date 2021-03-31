1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for the North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has resigned from Parliament’s Appointments Committee.

In a letter dated March 30, addressed to the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Bagbin, the NDC MP explained that this was "after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations."

“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision is both personal and on principle,” Ablakwa added.

He said his resignation from the 26-member committee takes immediate effect.

“May I extend to you leadership of the House, the Committee of Selection and the leadership of the great National Democratic Congress (NDC), my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve as a member of the 6th, 7th and 8th Parliaments of the Republic of Ghana,” the letter concluded.