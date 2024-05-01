2 hours ago

One person involved in Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win's accident has been confirmed dead.

The deceased has been identified Tawiah Ampomah Richard.

He was only 3 years old.

The tragic news was confirmed to Kumasi-based Angel FM by the boy's grandmother, Madam Victoriah Nketiah.

She said that Richard was with his father in the vehicle that collided with Lil Win's car.

According to her, Richard was pronounced dead at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Emergency Center on the same day of the accident.

She also mentioned that at the same facility, Richard's father is fighting for his life.

The accident occurred on Saturday, May 25, 2024, shortly before 11:00 a.m., around the Grace Baptist Church at Amakom in Kumasi.

Lil Win’s branded Mercedes Benz private vehicle reportedly travelling at high speed, collided with a Hyundai Santa Fe vehicle.

The accident comes just hours before the premiere of his movie titled “A Country Called Ghana” at the CCB Auditorium at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Source: Ghanaguardian.com