6 hours ago

Ahead of the declaration of the 2020 election verdict, it has emerged that the Overlord of the Asante Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Otumfour Osei Tutu II, has met with President Akufo-Addo and ex-President John Mahama.

A trusted source at the king's palace told Ghana Guardian that both the NPP and the NDC candidates have been psyched by the Asantehene to accept the results of the Monday's polls be it their favour or otherwise.

Though the source did not immediately reveal whether the meeting was held virtually or at the Manhyia Palace, it said what Otumfuo sought to achieve in his encounter with the candidates was to ensure a peaceful atmosphere after the verdict is out.

Currently, Ghanaians are in anticipation as to whether the governing NPP or opposition NDC won the elections as both parties believe the Electoral Commission (EC) will make the declaration in their favour.

Although it is unclear yet who is winning, many have tipped President Akufo-Addo to be the next leader per their own collations.

However, the NDC claims it has captured many seats which in the last four years were in favour of the NPP.