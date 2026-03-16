8 hours ago

Two people are feared dead after a helicopter reportedly crashed and caught fire at the premises of the Tema TMA Day Care Centre on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred in Tema, drawing crowds of residents and workers from nearby offices who rushed to the scene after witnessing the aircraft go down.

Eyewitnesses said the helicopter burst into flames moments after impact, leaving the two individuals believed to have been on board severely burnt. Their identities had not been confirmed at the time of reporting.

Emergency personnel were quickly dispatched to the location to bring the situation under control. Officers from the Ghana National Fire Service responded to the blaze, working alongside other security agencies to extinguish the flames and secure the crash site.

Authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause of the crash or details about the aircraft involved. Investigations are expected to determine what led to the incident.

Officials say more information, including the identities of the victims and circumstances surrounding the crash, will be released as inquiries continue.

VIDEOS BELOW:

Firefighters and security personnel are working to control the crowd at the scene of the plane crash near Oninku Park in Tema Community 1, where two people have died. Authorities are managing the site as investigations into the cause of the crash get underway. https://t.co/tp8aUbRPId pic.twitter.com/Eiwuo19whU

— THE STATE NEWS (@THESTATENEWSS) March 16, 2026