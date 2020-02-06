31 minutes ago

Report reaching Ghanaguardian.com indicates two suspected cases of the deadly coronavirus have been recorded at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Ghana.

According to the Ghana Medical Association, the two young men - a Chinese and an Argentine, recently travelled to the West African nation and they both stay together in the capital, Accra.

Dr. William Baah speaking to the Press in Accra said, one of the patients (the Chinese), was in the country in September 2019, while his counterpart (the Argentine) joined up in January 2020.

The Association says blood samples of the two have been sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research on Wednesday and waiting for results this morning.

The patients are now isolated and doing well at the premier health-care facility, officials said. The age of the patients were not released.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently identified Ghana and 12 other African nations as high-risk countries for the novel coronavirus.

Ghana, Algeria, Angola, Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Kenya, Mauritius, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia were identified by WHO as African nations with direct links or a high volume of travel to China.