8 hours ago

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has described the immediate past Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, as the worst the country has ever had.

Speaking in an interview on Radio Gold, he said that Justice Anin-Yeboah never served in the interest of justice but was only interested in appeasing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He added that the actions and inactions of Justice Anin-Yeboah as well as those of the former Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, who he said was the worst IGP ever, contributed to making Akufo-Addo a 'dictator'.

“… Justices are there to serve citizens, and as a citizen, if I’m to assess Justice Anin, he is the worst Chief Justice since I was born.

“The worst IGP we have had, in my living memory, is James Oppong-Boanuh. We didn’t see the kind of brutality under him, even during the days we were going on student demonstrations.

“It is instructive to note that the tenure of the worst Chief Justice coincided with that of the worst IGP and they were all subverting the system to favour the president. And so if Nana Akufo-Addo has become a dictator, they contributed significantly to helping him look like a dictator,” he said in Twi.

Watch the interview below: