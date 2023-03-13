1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been handed some piece of good news as long-term absentees Justice Blay and Dickson Afoakwa have returned to training.

The two players have been sidelined for months now with knee issues but have now returned to full-scale training after months of rehabilitation.

Blay joined Asante Kotoko on a free transfer from Medeama last season but since his arrival he has been blighted by niggling injuries.

He sustained a serious injury while playing for Medeama against Karela United at the CAM Park before joining Kotoko at the beginning of the season.

Dickon Afoakwa also suffered a knee injury and went under the knife to correct the problem.

The two players have now returned to full-scale training at the club's Adako Jachie training grounds ahead of their league game against Karela.

Asante Kotoko will be traveling to Samreboi for this weekend for Premier League match-week 22 fixture against Samartex at the Nsenkyire Park