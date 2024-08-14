3 hours ago

Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay has expressed his desire to extend his stay with the club as the new Ghana Premier League season approaches.

Despite having a contract that runs until 2025, Blay is eager to commit his future to the Porcupine Warriors.

Speaking during the club’s open day with the press, Blay stated, "I am happy at Kotoko, so I will definitely renew my contract when the authorities want me to stay."

Blay, originally known for his midfield capabilities, transitioned into a defensive role last season.

This adaptation came as Kotoko faced various challenges, prompting the need for versatility among players.

Asante Kotoko is actively preparing for the upcoming season, with several friendly matches lined up.

These include a fixture against Medeama SC on Friday, August 16, 2024, to inaugurate the new T and A Stadium, followed by an international friendly against DC United in Washington, D.C.

The new Ghana Premier League season is set to kick off in the first week of September, with Kotoko's opening match against Karela United.

After dealing with injuries in previous seasons, Blay is optimistic about staying fit and contributing significantly to Kotoko’s success in the upcoming campaign.