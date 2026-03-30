3 hours ago

A special court sitting at the Sunyani Central Prison on Thursday, March 26, 2026, has led to the release of several inmates on bail, while others were handed prison sentences, as part of efforts to ease congestion in correctional facilities.

The exercise, conducted under Ghana’s Justice for All Programme and facilitated by the Legal Aid Commission, saw a total of 19 inmates brought before the court.

Out of the number, eight inmates were granted bail, offering them temporary freedom as they await trial.

However, four others were convicted and sentenced to serve custodial terms after being found guilty of their offences. One inmate’s bail request was denied.

In addition, four cases were struck out, effectively bringing those proceedings to an end, while two inmates were referred to a psychiatric facility for further assessment and treatment.

Meanwhile, the court renewed warrants for 31 inmates whose remand periods had expired. They are expected to reappear before the court on April 9, 2026.

Launched in 2007, the Justice for All Programme has become a key intervention in tackling prolonged pre-trial detention and improving access to justice for remand prisoners.

Over the years, the initiative has significantly reduced Ghana’s remand population—from 30.57 percent in 2007 to 12.23 percent currently.

Authorities continue to highlight the programme’s impact, describing it as an essential mechanism for promoting fairness, protecting human rights, and improving efficiency within the justice system.