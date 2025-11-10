51 minutes ago

n a reflection penned by Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Director of Legal Affairs and current Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), an intriguing portrait emerges of Lord Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie — a man whose judicial journey mirrors some of the most defining political and legal moments.

Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie’s name first gained national prominence in the early days of former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration.

Then a young High Court judge, he presided over the Fast-Track High Court — now the Circuit Court complex — where he handled one of the most politically charged cases of the era: The Republic v. Mrs. Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and Others.

The case placed Justice Baffoe-Bonnie at the heart of political tension, as Mrs. Rawlings, wife of former President Jerry John Rawlings and a central figure in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), stood trial. Her defence was led by the distinguished lawyer and former Omanhene of Goaso, Nana Adjei Ampofo.

Court sessions became a theatre of legal and political drama. Anytime Mrs. Rawlings appeared, her husband — the revered but fiery former President Rawlings — attended, but often refused to sit, even when ordered by the judge. This defiance, many believed, placed Justice Baffoe-Bonnie in a difficult position.

At several points, the judge quietly invited both counsel to the bench, urging Nana Adjei Ampofo to advise the former President to comply with court decorum. Yet, in typical Rawlings fashion, he continued to stand throughout the proceedings. Many public commentators at the time argued that Justice Baffoe-Bonnie should have cited the former President for contempt to affirm the authority of the judiciary. However, the young judge exercised restraint — a quality that would later define his judicial temperament.

By the end of President John Kufuor’s tenure, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie had been elevated to the Court of Appeal and subsequently to the Supreme Court, marking a steady ascent in the judicial hierarchy.

Nearly a decade later, his name once again surfaced in a landmark national case — the 2012 Presidential Election Petition. Following the December 7, 2012, elections, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his running mate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and party chairman Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey challenged the victory of then-President John Dramani Mahama.

For eight months, the Supreme Court became the stage for one of Ghana’s most consequential legal battles. The Petitioners were led by the formidable Philip Addison, while President Mahama’s defence was handled by the eloquent Tony Lithur.

The NDC, having successfully applied to be joined to the case as a third respondent, was represented by the legal luminary Tsatsu Tsikata. The Electoral Commission was represented by Quarshie Idun and Anthony Dabi.

On August 29, 2013, the Supreme Court delivered its historic judgment. By a narrow 5–4 decision, the petition was dismissed — affirming President Mahama’s victory. In the majority were Justices William Atuguba, Vida Akoto Bamfo, Sophia Adinyira, Sule Gbadegbe, and Paul Baffoe-Bonnie. The ruling reinforced his place among the most influential judicial figures.

Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe draws parallels between this moment and the 2012 U.S. Supreme Court case that upheld President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). In both cases, a single justice’s alignment — in the case, Baffoe-Bonnie’s inclusion in the majority — shaped the trajectory of political legitimacy and national stability.

Today, more than a decade later, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie stands before another historic moment. Nominated by President John Dramani Mahama to serve as Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana, his vetting by Parliament — scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. — represents a full-circle moment in his storied judicial career.

His nomination carries symbolic weight: first appointed to the Supreme Court by an NPP President, and now elevated by an NDC President to lead the judiciary. The development raises questions about political maturity, institutional continuity, and bipartisan respect for merit within Ghana’s democratic space.

Lawyer Tamakloe’s reflection calls on the NPP Minority in Parliament not to obstruct this historic process.

He insists that the vetting offers an opportunity for rigorous but fair scrutiny — a test of transparency, accountability, and respect for democratic institutions.