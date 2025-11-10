4 hours ago

Chief Justice nominee, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has pledged to promote a fair, transparent, and accessible judiciary where justice is not influenced by status, wealth, or personal connections.

Appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday, November 10, 2025, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, in his opening remarks, pledged to restore public trust and strengthen confidence in the judiciary’s independence and integrity.

“The nation needs a judiciary that does not merely interpret the law but elevates the nation’s conscience. With your guidance and cooperation, and that of all stakeholders, I pledge to restore confidence in our judiciary and leave it stronger than I found it.”

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie assured the committee that, if approved, he would lead an era of transparency, efficiency, and fairness, ensuring that justice serves every Ghanaian equally.

“I am mindful of the judiciary’s constitutional role not as a political actor, but as a guardian of rights, a check against abuses, and the final arbiter of the rule of law. Access to justice should not depend on who you are or your connections,” he said.

He further emphasised that the Chief Justice’s responsibility extends beyond adjudicating cases to safeguarding the credibility of the justice system, pledging to make the law “a shield for the weak and a restraint upon the powerful.”