3 hours ago

Kevin DANSO of Lens during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Lens and Reims at Stade Felix Bollaert on October 1, 2021 in Lens, France. (Photo by Matthieu Mirville/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Juventus are reportedly setting their sights on Ghanaian-Austrian center-back Kevin Danso as a potential key addition to their defense for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

According to French media outlet Foot Mercato, the 25-year-old RC Lens defender has attracted significant interest from the Italian giants, particularly after Juventus missed out on their primary defensive target, Jean-Clair Todibo, who has chosen to join West Ham.

Danso, who has been instrumental in RC Lens' defense since joining the club in 2021, is valued between €20-€25 million by the French side.

Juventus, eager to strengthen their backline, may need to meet this valuation to secure his services.

Danso's impressive performances, especially during the Euro 2024 tournament, have raised his profile.

Despite his Ghanaian heritage, he represents Austria at the international level and has been a vital player for RC Lens, leading to his contract extension in August 2023, which ties him to the club until 2027.

Juventus sees Danso as a crucial addition as they prepare for the new season, aiming to reinforce their defensive options with his experience and reliability.