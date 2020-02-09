4 hours ago

Kevin Prince Boateng scored his first goal for his new club Besiktas in their 3 nil win over Gaziantep at the Vodafone Arena.

The former Ghanaian International who came from the bench scored the second goal for his side after Burak Yilmaz had put the home side in front.

Besiktas romped to a three nil victory against Gaziantep with the Fiorentina loanee among the goals.

The Ghanaian who came on as a second half substitute for Adem Ljajic did not take long to announce himself to his new fans as he added the second in the 70th minute after Burak Yilmaz had scored from the penalty spot.

Late into the game Dutchman Jeremain Lens added gloss to the scoreline as he added a third deep into stoppage time.

Boateng who was obviously delighted about the goal and the win on his first game posted this on his twitter handle.

?s=20