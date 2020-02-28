2 hours ago

The Black and White team continued their preparations for the match against Aytemiz Alanyaspor on Friday, in the 24th week of the Super League with the training he made yesterday.

Training carried out under the management of training coach Sergen Yalçın at Nevzat Demir Facilities; began with warm-up, station runs, and stretching stretches.

The training continued with applications involving 5 to 2 snatches, control pass work in a narrow space, and a tactical program.

İdman ended with a double goal tactical match and shooting practice on the half court.

Kevin-Prince Boateng, who joined Besiktas from Italian Serie A side Fiorentina during the winter transfer period, became the prominent name during training.

The ex- Ghana International Star football player,produced some classy goals, and impressed the audience gathered.

The 32-year-old star, who joined the team after a 2-day break, had a hard time with his strong physique and ambitious appearance, and his team-mates who played in the opposing team from time to time during training.

Boateng, whose coach Sergen Yalçın is very pleased with the form chart, is expected to continue with Beşiktaş next season.

In the contract, if he plays 10-matches, Boateng, who has a contract with Beşiktaş, will be available next season, and the option will be activated if he plays in 7 more matches.