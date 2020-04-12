3 hours ago

It a long time ago since the World Cup in Brazil where Ghana was a laughing stock around the world for the scandals that rocked the nation while in Southern America.

But there are a lot of tales that has emanated fromBrazil six years on with most of them left untold.

Among the numerous tales we were told is that Kevin Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari were recalcitrant to the then Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah raining insults on him.

As a result they were sacked from the Black Stars camp in Brazil but six years on, a witness who was there Samuel Inkoom has spilled the beans saying the duo never insulted Kwasi Appiah instead he mistook a playful joke of insults between the two AC Milan players at the time as his.

“Actually, in my personal view KP Boateng never insulted coach Kwasi Appiah”, Inkoom told Kumasi based Fox FM. “What happened was both Sulley Muntari and KP Boateng were insulting each other in Italian since they were all playing for the same team (AC Milan) and understood the Italian language very well”.

“When they were speaking, coach Kwasi Appiah thought it was him and ordered the two players out of the training pitch. Boateng felt embarrassed since there were lots of media guys around but what I know was he never insulted coach Kwasi Appiah”, Inkoom added.