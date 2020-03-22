1 hour ago

Turkey finally suspended their league amid the coronavirus pandemic biting hard after initially deciding to play behind closed doors.

After a meeting between the Turkish President and the Sports Minister, the TFF announced suspension of the league.

Beşiktaş's Ghanaian star Kevin-Prince Boateng shared his new image with his followers. Spending time at home with the postponement of the leagues, the star football player scrapped his hair.

