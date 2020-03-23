2 hours ago

The Black and Whites are planning to continue with the Ghanaian star in the first place,but will make their final decision about the experienced name towards the end of the season.

Kevin-Prince Boateng, who joined Besiktas from Italian Serie A team Fiorentina during the winter transfer period , has played 6 matches for Beşiktaş and scored 2 goals.

It is stated in the contract that the experienced football player, has a clause that "If he plays 45 minutes or more in 10 matches, his contract will be automatically extended", his status in the club will be shaped in the next matches.

The Ghanaian star, who has played 6 games for Beşiktaş this season, was included in the game against Alanyaspor and lasted on the field for 28 minutes.

For this reason, it is stated that the 33-year-old star, who has to serve 45 minutes or more in 5 of the 8 matches left in the league to extend his contract, will be determined according to the performance he will exhibit.

Testimonials will not be paid to Fiorentina

With the football he has displayed in 6 matches in the league so far, Boateng, will not even be expected to fulfill the option requirement in his contract if he increases his performance in the remaining weeks.

If coach Sergen Yalçın is satisfied with the experienced offensive player, the player will wear the Beşiktaş shirt next season.

In case of a decision to continue with Boateng, who received 325 thousand Euros from Kara Kartal due to his participation in Beşiktaş during the January transfer period, will be paid 1.7 million Euros If his move is made permanent.

In accordance with the special agreement with Fiorentina, the Turkish club will not pay any fee to the Serie A team.