Coach of Besiktas Fatih Terim has questioned why the Turkish Football Federation is putting the lives of footballers and all persons involved in football at risk amid the coronavirus pandemic worldwide.

Galatasaray and Beşiktaş drew 0-0 in the 26th week of the Super League. After the match, Galatasaray Coach Fatih Terim made evaluations. From the statements of Terim, Ajansspor compiled as follows:

"We couldn't explain anything logical to them" No need to be nervous? When he does so, TFF has a no. Or do they do that? May they be comfortable. I'll tell them. There is a situation that goes against the spirit of the job before, during and after the match. The absence of fans in the match, the fact that the minds were in sickness and events in this process disrupted the concentration of our players. I will not criticize anyone for this. It is not easy to be devoid of 50 thousand fans. A serious opponent like Beşiktaş and derby could not win in a game that we imprisoned in the second match. I can't congratulate them. We couldn't explain anything logical to them.

"I want the spirit of football back"

Everyone in the world has postponed. For the first time, FIFA said, "You can not give players to the national team within 2 months." But the rule is not so. all kinds of institutions in Turkey, the organization sent home. What should we say in the corner? Let's say stop at 1.5 meters? What is interesting for me is the delay made by the Tennis Federation. There is something strange. We are not playing Wednesday night. We play during the day. The European Cup is played on Thursday. It's Saturday-Sunday. What happens when this happens? I want the spirit of football back. I want the derby to be beautiful. I want my fan that I shared everything together

These teams have been playing for 100 years.

What taste, what salt do I have ... Let me inform everyone. They don't inform us. Why do we play without an audience? There are 850 officials. There are 1000 people with the others. If you postpone in team sports like us, we will be protected from this virus. But if it happens in one of us? It does not matter if the ball collector's children wear gloves. Don't we have a life? Are you not afraid of Allah at all? We do not say anything to anyone because of the punishment. Nobody says it, everyone is said. "Did we find our lives outside?" The unity of footballers cannot do anything with us. The Association of Trainers occasionally writes condemnation. The Association of Judges is the satellite of the TFF. With his help, he stands. I do not believe how domestic and foreign players can not come together. Did we find our lives outside?

"If something happens in one of us, we'll all go to quarantine."

Our spouse, our friend. Every meeting is canceled, people working from home ... well! Derbies should not be played like this. Do not look at those who do not speak. You play us like society, without spectators and at risk. I am not talking because of togetherness, loss of points. I gave Turkish football 50 years and I am a representative of a group. Some are said, I say. Our health and life are at stake. There is such a disease. We will all help. Our life, isn't the life of the players important? All of us are in danger. You would have been at home without this match. If something happens in one of us, we'll all go to quarantine. Ball-picking guys here too. We disinfected all of Florya. The players did not want to undress in the locker room. We disinfected each room according to them. 1000 people in 1 match. A total of 9000 people in 9 matches. What scientific approach do you play? Sending from Terim to TFF Vice President Servet Yardimci