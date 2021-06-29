2 hours ago

At least two people have been shot dead in a clash between Police and protesters at Ejura Sekyeredumase in the Ashanti region Tuesday afternoon, Starr FM has reported.

The protesters have hit the streets over the killing of a social media activist Ibrahim Kaaka who was attacked by a mob over his social media activism. The Police and military have been dispatched to restore order. Four others are also in critical condition after they were shot by the joint security personnel.

One of the victims, according to the Ejura Government Hospital medical superintendent, was brought in dead to the facility while the other died 10 minutes after arrival.

Background

According to police, witness accounts show that Ibrahim Muhammed was ambushed in front of his house when he was returning home on his motorbike at about 1:30 am on Sunday, 27th June 2021.

He was subsequently rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi where he was put on oxygen until he passed Monday afternoon.

Ibrahim Muhammed was noted to be a known voice on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

Unconfirmed reports suggest he’s a member of the Economic Fighters League and recently the #FixTheCountry movement.

Earlier threats to his life were reported to the police but no action has yet been taken, reports say.

A statement by the protest group said the Police rather warned the deceased to be cautious of his utterances which were deemed to be making the government unpopular.