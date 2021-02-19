1 hour ago

A notorious gang of highway robbers terrorising motorists in Akyem Kade and its environs in the Kwaebibirem District of the Eastern region struck again Thursday night.

The robbers mounted roadblocks on Asuom to Kade road and shot at two vehicles including driven by a Priest of Catholic Church.

Information gathered indicate that a drive Abubakari Sule, 37 reported to Police that on a fateful day that about 7:00 pm, whiles he was in charge of an unregistered Honda CRV onboard by six persons from Asuom going to Kade suddenly noticed that the road has been blocked with firewood forcing her to reduce his speed. Shortly, eight(8) armed robbers wearing the mask and some of them holding guns emerged from the bush and fired at his car.

The bullets caused damage to the windscreen, the rear glass of the driver side was also smashed and front tyre also deflated.

“According to Abubakari Sule who was on a Honda CRV with the driver’s side tyre deflated and the main windscreen smashed, he was going to Abaam and just about five kilometres from Asuom they met a group of armed robbers numbering about eight with two of them holding pump-action guns who shot at them causing damage to their vehicle windscreen and deflated the tyres” Police said.

The Kade District officer, DSP Stephen Abanga quickly led four-armed Police officers to the crime scene and returned but unfortunately, the robbers had fled. The police team recovered three unused shells of BBB cartridges and three empty shells of BBB cartridges from the scene.

Later a Catholic Priest Rev./Fr. Emmanuel Angmor who was driving a Nissan Pick up with registration number GN 8091-14, about 7:25 pm he was returning from Abaam to Asuom township and met armed robbers numbering about six with two of them holding pump action guns.

He narrated to Police that, the robbers shot at the passenger side door and the back windscreen as well as the front tyre of the drivers side causing damage to them all.

The Police Patrol team went and combed the area and found three spent and three unused BBB Cartridges but none of the robbers. No arrest was made.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado confirmed the incident to Kasapa News stating that efforts are underway to arrest the suspects. He appealed to residents in the area to help provide police with vital information that will facilitate the arrest of the notorious robbery gang.

On February 3, 2021, the robbery gang shot three police officers – Sergeant Moses Tetteh Nartey, Corporal Christian Totimeh and Detective Ibrahim Apaka who were on anti-robbery duty on Akyem Pramkese to Akyem Techiman road in Kwaebibirem District.

Sergeant Moses Tetteh Nartey died from two gunshot wounds on his chest and one on his head while Corporal Christian Totimeh also sustained a gunshot wound on his left rib now responding to treatment.