Two students convicted over the assault on Mr. Michael Quayson, a teacher at Kade Senior High Technical School (SHTS) in the Eastern Region, have publicly apologised and cautioned other young people against engaging in violence.

The case, which attracted widespread public attention, stemmed from an incident during the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The attack reportedly followed the teacher’s strict supervision, which allegedly disrupted attempts by some students to cheat.

The ruling was delivered on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, by the relieving Magistrate, His Worship George Davis Kwesi Ofori, after the court found the accused guilty of assaulting the teacher.

Those convicted were Felix Darquah, Isaac Baah, Richmond Yeboah, Edward Baah, and Maxwell Kwasi Antwi. The court handed each of them an identical sentence of a GH¢3,800 fine or six months’ imprisonment in default.

Following their time in custody, two of the convicted students expressed remorse, apologised to Mr. Quayson, and urged fellow students to avoid violence and respect authority, noting that their experience should serve as a lesson to others.

Meanwhile, another suspect, Kingsley Baah, who went into hiding after the incident, has since been arrested. He was arraigned before the same court and remanded into prison custody for two weeks to assist with ongoing investigations.

The case has reignited conversations about discipline in schools, respect for teachers, and the pressures surrounding examination supervision in Ghana’s education system.