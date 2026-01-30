4 hours ago

Residents of Kadjebi in the Oti Region have voiced growing frustration over what they describe as persistent overbilling by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), calling on the Minister of Energy to urgently intervene.

The residents accused the power distributor of imposing unjustified charges that they say are causing severe financial strain on households and small-scale businesses in the area. Some described the situation as “deliberate stealing,” arguing that the billing inconsistencies have become widespread.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Stephen Agyapong, a resident of Martin Kordzi, a suburb of Kadjebi, recounted his experience. He said his electricity bill for September 2025 amounted to GH¢36.71, but he paid GH¢400, leaving a credit balance of GH¢346.35.

Despite this, Mr Agyapong said his power supply was disconnected on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, with ECG officials informing him that he owed GH¢1,379.54, which they demanded he pay immediately.

He said he later visited the ECG office in Jasikan, where an officer, who asked to remain anonymous, acknowledged problems with the billing system but explained that nothing could be done because the system showed the amount as outstanding.

Describing the experience as frustrating and unfair, Mr Agyapong appealed to the Energy Minister to step in to address the billing challenges and protect consumers from what he described as arbitrary charges.

Another resident, Emmanuel Amewovi, said similar complaints were common among consumers in the area, adding that the recurring billing issues had eroded public confidence in ECG’s billing system.

He also called on the Energy Ministry and ECG management to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure greater accuracy and transparency in customer billing.

For small business operators, the impact has been particularly severe. Madam Gloria Agbeko, a local fishmonger, said the high electricity bills—often inconsistent with her actual usage—were hurting her business and making it difficult to stay afloat.

She appealed to the authorities to urgently resolve the overbilling concerns to prevent further hardship for residents and traders.

In a follow-up, the GNA visited the ECG office in Jasikan, where an officer confirmed that there were challenges with the billing system. Affected customers, the officer said, had been advised to report the matter to the Commercial Department of the ECG Ho Regional Office for redress.

Residents warned that failure to promptly resolve the billing issues could heighten tensions between consumers and ECG officials in the Kadjebi area.