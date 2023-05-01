3 hours ago

Enköpings SK striker Kakra Boakye-Mensah put on a stunning display on Sunday, scoring a hattrick in just 37 minutes in his team's 7-1 win against Rinkeby United FC.

The Ghanaian forward opened the scoring just 6th minutes into the game, capitalizing on a defensive mistake from Rinkeby United to slot the ball home.

Boakye-Mensah was not done yet, as he quickly doubled his team's lead in the 19th minute with a well-placed shot into the bottom corner.

Rinkeby United struggled to cope with Boakye-Mensah's pace and skill, and the Enköpings striker added a third goal to his tally in the 37th minute with a calm finish past the goalkeeper.

The hat trick was a testament to Boakye-Mensah's form this season, as he has been a consistent goal scorer for Enköpings SK.

Boakye-Mensah's hattrick on Sunday helped Enköpings SK secure a comfortable 3-0 victory over Rinkeby United, moving them up to fourth place in the league table.

The striker's impressive performance did not go unnoticed, as fans and pundits alike took to social media to praise Boakye-Mensah's skills and goal-scoring prowess.

For now, Enköpings SK will be hoping that Boakye-Mensah can continue his goal-scoring form in their upcoming matches, as they look to climb up the league table and secure a spot in the promotion playoffs.

His senior brother Panin Mensah also played for Enkopping in their emphatic win and will take on Norrtälje Friday.