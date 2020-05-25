1 hour ago

Veteran actress and wife of the CAF Deputy General Secretary who also doubles as the General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Asociation Ghana (PFAG), Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe has celebrated his husband Anthony Baffoe on his 55th birthday today 25th May 2020.

Anthony Baffoe and Kalsoume Sinare have been married since 1994 and the couples have been blessed with three children namely Shaquille, Boukeem and Keisheira

Kalsoume celebrated his husband with a romantic and heartfelt message to his husband with a post on Instagram with an accompanying family video.

"I am so grateful for another year . .you are the husband I will always love .through the good times and bad times you continue to be by my side .i am so appreciative for all the blessings in my life.never in a million years did I think I will be this happy to have a perfect man standing behind me . .you are the father every kid will love.

.Happy birthday to the love of my life !!i wish you everything that your heart desires.we love you "❤️❤️😘🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

VIDEO BELOW:

http://