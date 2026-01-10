2 hours ago

Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris has met some Ghanaian celebrities and creatives as part of her 3-day visit to Ghana.

Kamala Harris’ visit to Ghana forms part of a nine-day trip to Africa, as part of collaborative efforts to broaden US outreach in some countries on the continent.

The US Vice President who, as part of her visit to Ghana, toured the Vibrate Space, a community recording studio and was spotted with some African American celebrities and Ghanaian celebrities including; Idris Elba, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Baaba J, Ria Boss, Moses Sumney, Black Sherif and others.

In photos which have really gone viral, Kamala Harris is seen interacting with the celebrities as they were ushered around the edifice.

She also embarked on a ‘meet and greet’ with the cast of popular TV series, ‘Yolo’ that features celebrities such as Fella Makafui, Adjetey Annan and Jackie Appiah