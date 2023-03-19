3 hours ago

Ghanaian duo of Kamaldeen Sulemana and Salisu Mohammed helped their relegation-threatened side Southampton secure a vital point against Tottenham Hotspurs on Saturday.

Both players did not start the game but had to come from the bench to influence the game as they managed a 3-3 draw against Antonio Conte's men.

Salisu Mohammed who was injured and was out of the team for some time came on for German International Armel Bella-Kotchap in the 7th minute after an injury while Kamaldeen Sulemana was introduced with 20 minutes to end the game as a replacement for Elyounoussi.

A late James Ward-Prowse penalty earned Southampton a deserved point in a thrilling encounter as they came from behind against Tottenham at St Mary's.

A fragmented first half never really got going as both sides were forced into two substitutions apiece with Richarlison and Ben Davies coming off injured for Spurs and Saints' Armel Bella-Kotchap and Jan Bednarek also replaced.

Pedro Porro broke the deadlock, hammering a shot into the roof of the net just before half time.

Che Adams levelled 47 seconds into the second half, but Saints were staring at defeat with 15 minutes to go thanks to Harry Kane's header before a fine Ivan Perisic effort.

But Theo Walcott inspired Southampton's comeback with a slotted finish from Sekou Mara's header and Ward-Prowse completed it from the spot to secure a vital point.