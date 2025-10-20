4 hours ago

Kamaldeen Sulemana has credited Ivan Juric as the transformative figure in his football journey, describing the Croatian tactician as the “perfect coach” for his development both tactically and technically.

The pair first worked together during the second half of last season at Southampton, and Juric made Sulemana his top summer priority after taking over at Atalanta, the reigning Europa League champions.

“He gave me his trust right away… He’s a mentor to me. He helps me find the right position on the pitch, both offensively and defensively,” Sulemana told Gazzetta dello Sport.

The former Right To Dream Academy graduate after seven (7) Serie A games with the Bergamo outfit, has notched two goals and registered one assist under the Croatian tactician.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian started in Atalanta’s goalless draw with Lazio on Sunday, continuing his strong integration into Juric’s system and adding to the growing list of Black Stars thriving in Europe.

Kamaldeen Sulemana recorded his first ever goal for the Black Stars of Ghana after five years, grabbing it in style in the penultimate 2026 FIFA World qualifier game against Central Africa Republic where he came on as a substitute to mark the milestone. Having represented Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the 23-year-old will look to continue in his impressive form to make the final squad for the next Mundial in North America 2026.

Juric’s trust and tactical clarity have helped Sulemana rediscover his rhythm, turning him into a key figure in Bergamo’s attacking setup