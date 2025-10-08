4 hours ago

Kamaldeen Sulemana marked a memorable milestone in his international career by scoring his first-ever goal for Ghana, sealing the Black Stars’ 5–0 victory over the Central African Republic in Meknes, Morocco.

The talented winger, who made his debut on October 9, 2020, came off the bench in the 76th minute and struck in the 87th, slotting home a right-footed finish from the center of the box after a clever assist from Joseph Paintsil.

“Look what it means for Kamaldeen,” said a teammate post-match. “He’s worked hard for this moment.”

Despite limited time on the pitch, Sulemana’s energy and intent were immediate:



76’: Introduced to inject pace and width



87’: Scored Ghana’s fifth goal with composure and precision



23 caps for Ghana since debut in 2020

His goal was met with delight from teammates and fans, many of whom had been eagerly awaiting his breakthrough on the international stage.

With his scoring drought broken, Sulemana now looks ahead to greater opportunities with the national team, continuing a journey that began five years ago and now carries renewed momentum.

The Black Stars return home to face Comoros in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday, October 12, with qualification firmly within reach.