1 hour ago

In an eventful match at St. James Park on Sunday, Newcastle United overcame a spirited Southampton side 3-1, thanks to goals from Callum Wilson and Sven Botman.

Despite the loss, Kamaldeen Sulemana put in a dazzling performance for the Saints.

The Ghanaian winger constantly tormented the Magpies' defense with his pace and dribbling skills.

He provided a delightful cross into the box, which Stuart Armstrong converted for the opening goal in the first half.

However, Newcastle responded in the second half, with Wilson equalizing for the hosts.

They continued to press, and their persistence paid off when Botman's header deflected off Theo Walcott and went into the net in the 79th minute.

Wilson sealed the victory with a well-taken goal nine minutes later, rounding goalkeeper McCarthy before slotting the ball home.

The defeat leaves Southampton rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, six points away from safety and without a win in their last nine games.

Despite the result, Sulemana's brilliant display provided some encouragement for the Saints faithful.