4 hours ago

CLUSONE, ITALY - JULY 26: Kamaldeen Sulemana of Atalanta looks on during Pre-Season Friendly Match between Atalanta v Atalanta U23 at Stadio Comunale on July 26, 2025 in Clusone, Italy. (Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

Kamaldeen Sulemana has been named Atalanta’s Goal of the Month winner, capping off a brilliant start to life in Serie A after joining the club from Southampton in the summer.

The 23-year-old Black Stars forward has scored two goals in seven league matches, including a solo stunner that earned him the monthly accolade. He also netted his first senior goal for Ghana during the October international break, marking a turning point in his career.

“I didn’t think I’d start so well… I breathe positivity every day,” Sulemana told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Now I’m no longer a surprise for my opponents, so I’ll have to study new surprises!”

🇬🇭 Kamaldeen Sulemana’s strike against Juventus has been named as Atalanta goal of the Month for September. 🔥⚽️ More to come this season pic.twitter.com/BrG5uxaVSW

— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) October 14, 2025

Sulemana started for Atalanta in their goalless draw with Lazio on October 19, continuing his role as a key figure in Ivan Juric’s tactical setup.

The 23-year-old is poised to mark a huge mark in the Serie A after a blistering start to his debut season, flourishing gracefully under Croatian tactician Ivan Juric as he looks to also make a statement in Europe's most prestegious club competition; the UEFA Champions League with Atalanta.

From struggling in England to thriving in Italy, Sulemana’s journey reflects resilience, adaptability, and a growing sense of leadership and self-belief.