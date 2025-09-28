8 hours ago

Kamaldeen Sulemana continued his impressive start to life in Serie A, scoring his second goal of the season to help Atalanta Bergamo earn a 1–1 draw against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Black Stars winger, who netted last week against Torino, once again delivered in Turin—this time against the Old Ladies—with a moment of brilliance on the stroke of half-time. Sulemana danced past two defenders, twisted and turned with flair, and rifled a left-footed strike into the net to give Atalanta the lead.

The enterprising winger has now reached three goal involvements (2 Goals, 1 Assist) in five league games, surpassing his tally from last season at Southampton, where he managed just two goal involvements (1 Goal, 1 Assist) across the campaign.

Sulemana was a constant threat throughout the match, tormenting Juventus’ wide defenders with pace and unpredictability.

Despite going down to ten men, Atalanta held firm to secure a valuable point away from home.

The Bergamo outfit will look to build on Sulemana’s form as they prepare for upcoming fixtures against Como and Club Brugge in the Champions League, while the Ghanaian forward continues to stake his claim for a starting role in the Black Stars’ October friendlies.