1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is expected to miss the start of the 2024-2025 English Premier League season after suffering an injury during Southampton's 2-0 defeat to Oxford United.

The 22-year-old picked up the injury in the match and is likely to be sidelined for three weeks, ruling him out of Southampton's opening game against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday, August 17.

Southampton manager Martin Russell confirmed the setback, stating, "Kamaldeen will be out for three weeks."

The news of Sulemana's injury broke just before Southampton's preseason match against Lazio on Wednesday, August 9.

In addition to the Lazio fixture, the Saints are scheduled to face Spanish La Liga side Getafe on Saturday, August 10, as part of their final preparations for the upcoming season.

Southampton is preparing for their return to the Premier League after being relegated following the 2022-2023 season.

Sulemana's injury is the latest in a series of setbacks for the talented winger, who has previously struggled with multiple injuries during his time with French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes and since joining Southampton.

As the Saints gear up for a challenging season ahead, they will have to navigate their early fixtures without one of their key attacking talents.