4 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Kamaradini Mamudu marked a memorable milestone in his new chapter abroad, scoring his first goal for Al-Hilal Omdurman in a dominant 5-0 win over Gicumbi FC.

‎The former Medeama SC defender struck in the 41st minute, calmly finding the net to help his side take firm control before half-time.

‎Mamudu, who recently joined Al-Hilal Omdurman, has been steadily settling into his new environment, and his goal will be seen as a boost to both his confidence and his growing influence within the squad.

‎Al-Hilal were in commanding form throughout the contest, overpowering their opponents with clinical finishing and disciplined defending to secure a comprehensive home victory.

‎For Mamudu, the moment represented more than just a goal, it was a statement of intent as he looks to make his mark and continue flying the Ghanaian flag high on the continental stage.